Venezuela's Maduro, opposition return to negotiation table

Venezuela's government and opposition are getting ready to resume political talks after more than a year this weekend in Mexico, which could pave the way for easing US oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, media reported on Wednesday.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that talks will restart on Nov. 25 and 26 between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition, the only official confirmation up to this point of the planned talks, according to Reuters.

The United States is preparing an extended license for Chevron Corp's oil operations in Venezuela if the meeting between the Venezuelan government and opposition takes place, three of the sources said.

Chevron could win US approval to vastly expand operations in Venezuela as soon as Saturday once the political talks resume, which would help rebuild sagging oil production in the Latin American nation.

Maduro has stated on several occasions that in order to return to negotiations with the opposition, all sanctions would have to be lifted, among other conditions. The opposition has demanded guarantees for presidential elections, scheduled for late 2023 or 2024.

In recent weeks, Maduro representatives and the opposition held discussions in Paris under the auspices of the presidents of France, Colombia and Argentina.

