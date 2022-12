According to local Afghan Tolo TV telegram channel, an explosion occurred in the city of Jalalabad located in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

According to the report, the incident happened in the fourth district of this city near Darmsal.

According to the Sputnik news agency, the head of the Taliban's Intelligence and Culture Department in Nangarhar confirmed the explosion and said that 6 civilians were injured in the bomb explosion in Jalalabad city.

