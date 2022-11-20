At least 8 killed, 41 injured after bus falls into river

The incident was also confirmed by local Taliban government officials, who added that the passenger bus was heading from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, to Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

The charter bus accident in the province was caused by a technical fault with the vehicle, according to Sher Ahmad Burhani, a spokesperson for the Taliban police chief in Baghlan province, Khaama Press reported.

In a different statement, Burhani also told that a collision between two vehicles in the Dushi district of Baghlan province resulted in the deaths of 3 people and injuries of 7 other people, who include women and children.

According to the Taliban security officials, the accident was primarily caused by speeding and negligent driving.

According to reports, damaged driving routes and negligent driving are the two main reasons for traffic accidents, which account for a sizeable portion of traffic-related fatalities in Afghanistan.

MNA/PR