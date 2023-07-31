Heavy clashes in Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp leaves 12 injured

According to the reports, armed clashes between armed elements affiliated with the Fatah movement and another armed group resumed in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp.

The two sides use heavy weapons, mortars, and RPGs in these clashes.

Al Jazeera also reported that 12 people have been injured during today's heavy clashes, two of them are in serious condition.

These clashes broke out on Sunday as a vehicle carrying a Palestinian security commander was shot at in the city of Saida in Southeastern Lebanon.

This security commander was killed as a result of this shooting.

Ein El Hilweh camp is the largest Palestine Refugee camp in Lebanon.

The camp’s inhabitants originally came in 1948, mostly from coastal Palestinian towns. The camp also hosts a large number of Palestine Refugees displaced from other parts of Lebanon, particularly from Tripoli, who came to Ein El Hilweh during the Lebanese civil war and in the aftermath of the Nahr el-Bared conflict in 2007.

