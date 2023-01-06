Palestinian Resistance target Israeli checkpoint in Jenin

Palestinian sources reported that the Resistance forces targeted the Al Jalama Checkpoint with a powerful improvised explosive device early on Friday, according to Palestine Today.

No report has been released on the possible casualties of the attack.

In recent days, the conflicts between Palestinian youths and the occupying forces have increased in the city of Jenin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian youth was martyred by Zionist troops during the raid of Israeli regime forces on the Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem.

