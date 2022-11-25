Iran, Armenia discuss bilateral ties, railway coop.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Herberti Grigoryan met and held talks with Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri in Armenian capital of Yerevan on Friday during which the importance of the operationalization of the railway between the two countries and the prospect of expanding the relevant cooperation were emphasized.

During the meeting, Armenia’s deputy prime minister emphasized the development of bilateral ties with Iran and thanked Iran’s stance regarding the recent military operation of Republic of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, emphasized the importance of "Sionik" province in Armenia for Iran and stated, "No country must have a greedy eye on this province."

The Iranian and Armenian officials exchanged their views on bilateral ties especially cooperation of the two countries in the fields of energy and transport.

In this meeting, the importance of the operationalization of the railway between Armenia and Iran was taken into serious consideration as well.

Also, it was agreed that a Supervision Committee should be set up to implement a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the officials of the two countries of Iran and Armenia.

