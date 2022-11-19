  1. Politics
Armenian deputy FM to meet with Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian Sun.

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Armenian deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan will meet with Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday.

The Armenian Embassy in Tehran announced in a statement that Armenian deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan will meet with Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday. 

Mnatsakan Safaryan who came to Tehran at the head of a three-person delegation from Armenia, will meet and discuss the bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian tomorrow (Sunday).

The Armenian delegation includes the Political Deputy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the General Director of the Affairs of Armenia's neighboring countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, and the Minister's advisor.

