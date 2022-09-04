Over 1.3 tons of smuggled narcotics seized in SE Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that three weapons and a two-way radio were also seized during the operations.

Some 5 smugglers were detained by the police, he further noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

