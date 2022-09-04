  1. Iran
Over 1.3 tons of smuggled narcotics seized in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police announced the confiscation of over 1.3 tons of illicit drugs in an operation in the southeast of Iran.

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that three weapons and a two-way radio were also seized during the operations. 

Some 5 smugglers were detained by the police, he further noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

