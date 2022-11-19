  1. Economy
Iran to host 372 domestic, foreign electrical companies

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – As many as 372 local and foreign companies are to attend the 22nd Iran International Electricity Exhibition slated to be kicked off tomorrow in Tehran.

The 4-day event, which will focus exclusively on the Electrical industry, is to be held from 20-23 Nov. 2022 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

As many as 350 domestic companies and 22 representatives of foreign companies from 9 countries, including China, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and the Czech Republic will participate in the exhibition.

The exposition aims to act as a comprehensive resource for the industry, its members, prospective business visitors, and customers by providing in-depth information about the industry and the latest trends influencing its progress.

