17th Iran Intl. Auto Parts Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The prestigious exhibition will be held with the participation of more than 600 domestic and foreign companies (including 45 knowledge-based companies, more than 500 domestic and 55 foreign companies) from 11 countries including China, Germany, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Indonesia.

The exhibitors will showcase their latest products and achievements on a land area as large as more than 70,000 square meters.

This exhibition is held with the participation of industrial and automotive guild unions, consisting of parts manufacturing equipment and machinery, engineering research and design, raw materials and car accessories, trading and after-sales services, specialized car industry periodicals, car decorative accessories, car repair and maintenance, car cleaning products and other related items.

The 17th Iran International Auto Parts Exhibition will last for four days until Nov. 03 and opens at 8:00 am and closes at to 15 pm.

