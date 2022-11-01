6th exhibition on herbs kicks off in Iran

Also, representatives from Russia, Serbia, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Oman, India, and Gambia have taken part in the event.

The exhibition, which hosts 240 knowledge-based companies, will be run until November 4.

The participants are involved in producing and commercializing their products in the field of medicinal herbs and traditional medicine.

Expanding the innovation ecosystem in the field of medicinal plants, showcasing the latest accomplishments and knowledge-based products of herbal plants, promoting the application of medicinal plants and acquainting other countries with domestic technological capacities and exporting products are among the objectives of the exhibition.

AMK/IRN84929353