22nd Iran Intl. Electricity Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

Over 350 domestic exhibitors along with the representatives of 22 foreign companies from various countries including China, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and the Czech Republic will showcase their latest products and achievements in this edition of the exhibition.

The specialized exhibition of Iran's electrical industry covers a variety of fields including lighting, wire and cable, panels, electrical equipment, automation and instrumentation systems, transmission lines, employers, consultants, and contractor groups.

The exhibitors will display their products in an area as large as 50,000 square meters which will run for four days and end on Nov. 23.

MA/IRN84948078