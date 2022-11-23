US asks Iran to stop attacks on separatist terrorist groups

The United States on Tuesday condemned the latest Iranian strike on the bases of terrorist groups based in the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, claiming that the IRGC attacks undermine Iraq’s sovereignty.

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price claimed in a statement on Tuesday that "Iran’s violations of Iraqi territorial integrity continue with lethal attacks carried out against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region from November 20 through 22."

The US spokesman added, "The United States strongly condemns these repeated and brazen violations of Iraq’s territorial integrity and calls on Iran to refrain from further threats and violence."

The Tuesday attack was the fourth attack of such kind that Iran conducted against separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region within the last two months.

The IRGC Ground Force said in a statement on Tuesday that it launched a new round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups, including PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party), based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq ruled out the report that there were any plans for a ground military operation against terrorist and separatist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

MNA/14010902000280