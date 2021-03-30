Land of Iran slaughterhouse for aggressors: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a ceremony in Yazd to commemorate the martyrs in the central province.

The IRGC commander-in-chief hailed the role that martyrs have played in shaping today's Iranian identity, adding that "Today, the Iranian nation is powerful."

General Salami continued that "the nation could stand on its feet when it was young, therefore, today defeating the enemy is not a difficult job."

He elaborated more that "The martyrs showed that to the enemies the land of Iran is the slaughterhouse of the aggressors, Iran is the land of successive failures and defeats for the enemies."

He further added, "the enemy does not think of war, and we are fully prepared to overcome the enemy, and the combination of faith and weaponry of this nation has formed an invincible identity."

The IRGC chief went on to say that "as the Leader of [the Islamic Revolution] said, there won't be a war neither will be negotiation,"

Saying that the patience and resistance of the Iranian nation cannot be seen in any other nation, Salami said the Iranian people's resistance is an effecting and dynamic resistance rather than a passive one.

The top commander went on to underscore that the enemies sought to starve the nation and wanted the nation to remain weak and deprived, but the Leader of the Islamic Revolution thwarted all of the enemies' plots against the nation.

He further said that the nation today is at the apex of its pride, stressing that "if the enemy lifts the sanctions, we will win, and if it does not lift them, we will still win."

