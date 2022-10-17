Iran to host next Caspian Sea littoral states summit

In a meeting held on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari briefed achievements of his recent visit to Russia, saying that the agenda of the trip was the economic issues of the Caspian Sea states.

All of Iran's executive proposals on this trip were agreed upon by the Russian side and other Caspian neighbors, the Iranian diplomat said.

According to Safari, forming a joint free economic zone among the Caspian Sea littoral states, developing common transit in the Caspian Sea, and removing customs barriers were the issues raised by the Iranian side.

He also announced that the next summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states is scheduled to be held in Iran.

Referring to the meeting of Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber with 17 governors and local heads of Russian provinces, Safari said the two sides agreed upon establishing provincial exchanges and relations between Iran and Russia.

Also, issues like education, energy, and aerospace projects have been discussed during this trip, he noted.

