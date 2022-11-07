Ties with Africa priority for 13th gov’t foreign policy

Mehdi Safari pointed out that a joint commission of Iran, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe will be held in the coming months.

The commission aims at reaching a balanced trade with Africa, he pointed out.

To achieve the desired result, the amount of export and import should be proportionate, he noted.

In addition to exporting engineering and technical services to Africa, it is advised to meet the country's domestic need for agricultural and livestock products as well as mineral raw materials from the rich African continent, he further noted.

