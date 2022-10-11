Iran, Oman confer on bilateral issues of interest

Safari met and held talks with the Governor of the Central Bank of Oman Taher bin Salem Al-Omari, the Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry ‏of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, and Chairman of Oman National Investments Development Company Abdulsalam Almurshidi.

They exchanged views on developing cooperation in economic and trade, investment, transportation, transit as well as joint projects.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Al Alam Palace said that the trade cooperation of Iran and Oman lags behind the two sides' political relations, calling for bolstering mutual ties in the trade fields.

During President Raeisi’s latest visit to Oman, a delegation of 50 Iranian businessmen and economic activists were accompanying the president, and 12 cooperation documents were signed between Tehran and Muscat in the areas of political, economic and trade relations plus energy, transportation, science, environment, sports, as well as diplomatic cooperation.

