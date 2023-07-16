Iran, China discuss expansion of ties in business forum

Addressing the forum, Iran’s Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandouzi hailed the huge participation in the event as a sign of interest on both sides to further promote ties.

He also welcomed the reopening of an office of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.

Majid-Reza Hariri, the head of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, was another person to address the forum who announced the official inauguration of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce’s office in Shanghai.

He said that permanent Iranian exhibitions in China along with Iranian trade centers in main Chinese cities are ready to render services to economic actors of both countries.

In the meantime, Yu Jianlong, the Vice-Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said that Iran and China have entered a new era of deepening relations which would benefit the interests of both nations and other countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

RHM/IRN