Iran’s export of products to Uzbekistan at 63% growth: Safari

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters entitled “Follow Ups of Approvals of Iran-Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Joint Economic Commission” and called organizing an exhibition to showcase Iranian export products in Uzbekistan as an opportunity to supply products especially construction materials to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

While expressing his satisfaction with the results of many approvals of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission, the deputy foreign minister considered it 'important' to follow up approvals of the Commission and implement protocols before Iranian President Raeisi’s visit to Tashkent and added that President Raeisi has placed special emphasis on holding economic commissions and follow up of achievements of foreign trips.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari pointed to the export of technical and engineering services to Kyrgyzstan as well as high volume of pertinent projects and emphasized that Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) should finance these projects.

He then pointed to Iran’s export of products to two neighboring countries of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and stated that country’s export with these two countries hit 63 and 23 percent growth in value respectively.

