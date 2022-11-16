Iran, Venezuela sign MoU on academic cooperation

The supplementary memorandum of understanding was signed with the aim of expanding and developing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, university education, research, and technology based on the principles of equality, mutual respect for sovereignty, and reciprocity, in accordance with the respective legal systems of the two countries. It will be implemented for five years.

According to the memorandum, the parties, within the scope of their qualifications and according to their abilities will expand and strengthen their cooperation in the fields of science, university education, research, and technology.

Management of natural resources, hydrocarbons, petrochemical products, mining engineering, telecommunication, information and communication technology, railway, marine engineering and civil engineering, tourism, and several other fields are the other axes of cooperation.

According to this memorandum, the parties are expected to organize seminars, workshops and educational studies, and exchange programs for technicians and specialists.

In order to review the implementation of this supplementary memorandum of understanding, the parties will activate the joint scientific, educational and technological committee of Iran and Venezuela and can present reports and suggestions in this field.

The joint committee will also review the progress of the implementation of all agreements concluded between the two countries within the framework of this supplementary memorandum of understanding and will take measures to ensure the rapid and active implementation of cooperation.

