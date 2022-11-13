Iran-Venezuela relations grown in recent years

Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani who heads the two-day 9th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission which is underway in Tehran, said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela as two independent countries with close and common positions regarding many regional and international issues such as independence, the right to self-determination, multilateralism and the need to deal with oppressive sanctions, as well as the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation, have the necessary cooperation in all scientific, economic, industrial, agricultural, energy and cultural dimensions."

"Iran is pleased to host this major economic event and considers it an opportunity to expand the strategic relations between the two countries as well as expand economic and commercial cooperation in various fields between the public and private sectors of the two countries," he added.

The 9th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is trying to increase the process of trade relations between the two countries in the context of economic diplomacy, the strategic advantages and the interactions of the parties, especially in dealing with oppressive sanctions, Ashtiani said.

He went on to say, "Holding an exclusive exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of science, technology and industry in 2022 in the city of Caracas, signing numerous technological understandings between the two sides and commercial and economic exchanges between the two countries have been among the most important actions within the past year."

Referring to the goals and priorities of the commission, Ashtiani said that in the new round of cooperation between the parties, actualizing existing capacities, defining new areas of cooperation, using the capacity of private and knowledge-based companies alongside state companies and organizations, as well as the presence of successful Iranian companies in Venezuela are among the goals of the joint commission.

The relations between Iran and Venezuela have grown in the framework of the 20-year development roadmap of the two countries in recent years under the leadership of the presidents of the two countries, he noted, adding that greater coordination and synergy between the different sectors of the two countries will remove existing obstacles and find solutions based on deepening relations.

"We are sure that with the effort, will, and expansion of cooperation, the commission will become a special and effective place in the relations between the two countries."

