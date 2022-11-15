Iran ready to cooperate with Venezuela in mining field

The development of cooperation in the field of mining is essential to raise the trade balance between the two countries, Reza Mohtashamipour said at the meeting of the Committee on Industry, Mine and Trade of the 9th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

Iran spearheads mining industries, he said, adding that Venezuela can supply the technologies it needs in this field from Iran.

Iran is self-sufficient in the cement industry, he said, noting that the equipment and technology of building cement units in Iran are completely Iran-made.

Venezuela can leverage the capabilities of Iranian companies to build and improve its cement production capacity, he further said.

