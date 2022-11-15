  1. Economy
Nov 15, 2022, 2:15 PM

Iran, Venezuela sign economic document in various fields

Iran, Venezuela sign economic document in various fields

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The signing ceremony of several economic documents between Iran and Venezuela was held in the presence of Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and a number of Venezuelan authorities.

The cooperation documents were reached in petrochemical, mining, energy, trade, agriculture, science, and technology fields.

During the ceremony, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani who heads the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission expressed satisfaction with holding the event and thanked the Iranian and Venezuelan-related officials for their efforts.

He added that the successful holding of this commission will be a turning point in the strategic relations between Iran and Venezuela under the leadership of the presidents of the two countries.

Ashtiani also stated that during this round of the commission, in addition to promoting balanced bilateral cooperation, the two Iranian and Venezuelan sides reached new and reliable agreements and understandings in economic, scientific, technological, industrial, agricultural, cultural, energy, and other aspects of cooperation.

The main mission of this commission is to help businessmen, traders, industrialists, and investors of the two countries to increase and improve the level of economic, commercial, and trade exchanges, he added.

MP/5632710

News Code 193688

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News