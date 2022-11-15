Iran, Venezuela sign economic document in various fields

The cooperation documents were reached in petrochemical, mining, energy, trade, agriculture, science, and technology fields.

During the ceremony, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani who heads the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission expressed satisfaction with holding the event and thanked the Iranian and Venezuelan-related officials for their efforts.

He added that the successful holding of this commission will be a turning point in the strategic relations between Iran and Venezuela under the leadership of the presidents of the two countries.

Ashtiani also stated that during this round of the commission, in addition to promoting balanced bilateral cooperation, the two Iranian and Venezuelan sides reached new and reliable agreements and understandings in economic, scientific, technological, industrial, agricultural, cultural, energy, and other aspects of cooperation.

The main mission of this commission is to help businessmen, traders, industrialists, and investors of the two countries to increase and improve the level of economic, commercial, and trade exchanges, he added.

