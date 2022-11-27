Venezuela's main tour operator to open office in Iran

The other countries that Venezolana de Turismo plans to open offices in are Russia, Mexico, and Cuba.

The project was presented on Saturday at the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela (FITVen) in the state of Anzoategui in the west of the country, TASS quoted the Prensa Latina news agency as saying.

"This initiative seeks to position the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as a megadiverse, inclusive, peaceful and open to future destinations, under the policies promoted by the Maduro administration in order to turn tourism into one of its main economic engines," the news agency said.

The FITVen 2022 fair opened on Thursday. At least 26 countries are taking part in the event. Russia is the honorary guest.

