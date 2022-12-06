  1. Technology
Isfahan Art uni., Romania's Transilvania uni. ink MoU

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The Art University of Isfahan in Iran and Transilvania university of Romania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The two universities agreed to cooperate in the scientific, research, cultural, and tourism sectors.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Ioan Vasile Abrudan, the head of the Romanian university.

Scientific and comparative activities of Iranian and Romanian handicrafts with the aim of recognizing the Romanian handicrafts market are among the provisions of the MoU.

Both sides also agreed to exchange students and provide appropriate conditions for accepting students and instructors for Ph.D. and postdoctoral courses.

Recognizing the eastern-Iranian roots of Romanian folk music and related musical instruments and planning virtual courses and exhibitions of student works are also provisions of the agreed document.

