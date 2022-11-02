US military delegation visits Yemen oil-rich Hadhramaut prov.

These sources reported that the consecutive trips of Americans to Hadhramaut, which had a growing trend, were aimed at looting more Yemeni oil and gas.

The governor of Hadhramaut, who was appointed by the Saudi coalition, met with this American delegation.

Yemeni sources say that during this meeting, the governor complained to the American military about Yemen's decision to ban the export of its oil by the coalition.

The trip comes as recently the Yemeni army launched a strike on Dabba port in Mukalla, the capital city of Hadhramaut.

The attack was a warning strike against the Saudi-Emirati coalition and the United States in order to prevent the looting of the country's oil as much as possible.

Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said earlier that the Yemeni Army is able to launch more warning operations to defend the Yemeni people.

"We renew [our] warning to all companies to fully comply with the decisions of the authorities in [the Yemeni capital] Sana’a" and avoid contributing to the oil theft, he added.

