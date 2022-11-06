Russian dep. FM confers with Khaji on Syria, Yemen, Libya

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin who is in Tehran at the head of a diplomatic delegation held a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji on Sunday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially the developments in Syria, Libya, and Yemen.

Regarding the developments in Syria, Khaji pointed to the political openings as well as the improvement in security and stability in the country, economic reconstruction, and ease in the people's sufferings as the most important priorities of the new stage of development in Syria and the need to continue and strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia. He also emphasized the increase in international community assistance in this regard.

Reviewing the latest developments in Libya and Yemen, the two sides emphasized the necessity of preserving territorial integrity and political resolution for the disputes in these two countries within an internal framework and without foreign interference.

Emphasizing the necessity of extending the ceasefire in Yemen in order to advance political dialogues in order to establish peace and stability in the country, the Iranian diplomat called on the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian aspects of the Yemeni crisis, the lifting of the economic blockade on the country and solving of the problem of paying everyone's salaries. government employees of that country.

Vershinin also met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in Tehran yesterday.

