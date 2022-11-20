Accusing Iran aims to deflect attention from allies crimes

"The martyrdom and injury of 8,000 children in the war on Yemen and the detention of more than 750 and the martyrdom of 47 and the injury of 164 Palestinian children occurred during 2022 by the Zionist regime, with the support of states that claim to be human rights defender and amid international organizations' silence!" Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said.

A Yemeni human rights organization announced on the occasion of International Human Rights Day that the Saudi coalition has killed or wounded more than 5,000 Yemeni women since the beginning of its invasion of Yemen in 2015.

MNA/IRN14010829000441