Iran priority creating strong region in West Asia

The first meeting of national coordinators of the group of friends in defense of the United Nations Charter at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the member countries kicked off in Tehran on Saturday.

Speaking in the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the world community is facing increasing challenges in regional and international dimensions.

He also pointed out that the unilateralism and the hegemony of some global powers have brought unrest and instability to the international community.

Imposition of unilateral sanctions by arrogant powers is a clear violation of international law and human rights, he said, adding, "Such unilateral moves have deeply questioned the commitment of these governments to the principles of the United Nations Charter regarding the promotion and respect of human rights."

Strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts of independent countries is undoubtedly an effective way to counter the oppressive sanctions, the Iranian top diplomat noted.

Washington must prove good will

Elsewhere in his speech, Amir-Abdollahian touched upon the US unilateral withdrawal from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Americans' withdrawal from Iran's nuclear agreement once again proved that this country is negligent to international obligations and the UNSC resolution.

Referring to Biden's anti-Iran claims, Iran's foreign minister said, Biden received his answer after President Raeisi's speech on Friday.

Despite US illegal moves and Europe's inaction, Iran has adhered to peaceful ways to resolve the nuclear issue and has paved the way for dialogue to preserve the agreement.

Washington must prove that it has good intentions and real will, he stressed.

Amir-Abdollahian also criticized the interference of some countries in Iran's internal affairs during the recent riots in the country.

Producing fake content in cyberspace against nations and governments is in violation of the charter of Human Rights, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that these acts target the integrity of independent countries and encourage destabilization and violence in countries.

Zionist regime biggest violator of international law

He also underlined that creating a strong region in West Asia has always been one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy.

He said that the continuation of actions against international law by the Western powers in the region has led to the strengthening of terrorist and separatist groups in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen and it has jeopardized international peace and stability.

The Zionist regime is the biggest violator of international law and the UN Charter, as well as the cause of conflict, destruction, and instability in the West Asian region, he also stressed.

The United Nations, especially the Security Council, has a clear responsibility to deal with Zionist regime crimes against the Palestinian nation, he added.

The Friends of the United Nations Charter group was formed in 2021 with the aim of preserving, promoting, and defending the superiority and validity of the United Nations Charter with the participation of 19 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Islamic Republic of Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, the State of Palestine, Russia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe are members of this group.

Among the goals of the formation of this group is the promotion of international law and the United Nations Charter, coordination in the field of joint initiatives in order to strengthen respect for the goals and principles contained in the United Nations Charter, as well as the values of dialogue, tolerance, solidarity and peaceful coexistence among nations.

RHM/FNA14010814000113