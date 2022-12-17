Lebanon homeland of all its people: Nasarallah

The agreement with the Free Patriotic Movement headed by Gibran Bassil will continue as long as they want, said Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah, adding that the recent meeting of the Lebanese government and the presence of Hezbollah representatives in the meeting have not conveyed a political message for any party.

A few days ago, during a long meeting with Hezbollah's working team in the Lebanese government, Nasrallah clearly and decisively emphasized three points:

First; Lebanon in its current shape, geography and pluralism is the homeland of all its people and we [Hezbollah] do not want to be a pioneer party or sect in it, but we want to be a full and integrated partner in rights and duties, no less, no more.

Second; we will not leave the interaction with the Free Patriotic Movement unless this movement wants so.

Third; rumors about the last meeting of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon with our presence that had a political message or was against any party are not true. We only decided to do something that would facilitate the fulfillment of people's needs, and in this direction, we did not have any political goals or other intentions.

SKH/5657228