Hezbollah says targeted Israeli Iron Dome missile systems

Hezbollah said in a brief statement that its members launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets on Thursday at an Israeli military outpost in Manot moshav in the Western Galilee region, targeting a number of Iron Dome missile batteries as well as artillery bunkers stationed there.

The statement noted that the rocket attack was conducted in reprisal for the Israeli strike on the village of Doueir in southern Lebanon, Press TV reported.

Hezbollah forces also fired several heavy-caliber Burkan missiles at the Zarit barracks, which serves as the headquarters of the Israeli army’s Western Battalion, in response to the Israeli aggression against the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun.

Moreover, Lebanese resistance fighters struck Biranit barracks with a salvo of Burkan missiles, causing damage at the site and sparking a major fire there. The operation was reportedly conducted in retaliation for the Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun.

The group said it also hit several other Israeli sites, including the al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, the Ramim barracks and the al-Malikiyah site.

Hezbollah resistance forces targeted espionage devices at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills.

Furthermore, they used a kamikaze drone to target a gathering of Israeli troops at the al-Marj site, hitting the designated targets precisely and causing casualties.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 39,699 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.

