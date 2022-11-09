Al Nusra terrorists target Syria de-escalation zone 5 times

Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a briefing that "five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day".

"Three attacks in Idlib province, one in Latakia, one in Hama," the source added

Yegorov said one Syrian soldier was killed and another one wounded in the terrorist fire in Idlib.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah, and Raqqa.

In response to an attack by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group on positions of government forces in Latakia, the Syrian air force destroyed a militant training camp, said Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Sputnik has earlier reported.

AMK/PR