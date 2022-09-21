Al Nusra terrorists target Syria de-escalation zone 4 times

Deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Major General Oleg Egorov announced in a press conference that the Al-Nusra terrorists targeted Syria's de-escalation zone four times in the last 24 hours with heavy bullets.

Oleg Egorov also announced that a Syrian soldier was wounded during these attacks.

Media sources also published a video showing that a thermal camera belonging to terrorists was attacked and destroyed by the Syrian army in the strategic area of Orem al-Kobra, west of Aleppo city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian army targeted the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists' positions with artillery. The attack came in response to the attacks of the terrorists on Idlib and Lakatia,

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

RHM/IRN84894601