Al Nusra terrorists carry out attack on NW Syria

These attacks were carried out with artillery and in the de-escalation zone, according to General Oleg Yegorov.

The group targeted Idlib province with artillery attacks three times and Latakia province two times, he noted, adding that the Russian Air Force recently killed 12 terrorists in Idlib province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

MNA/IRN84947901