Terrorists attack Syria's Jourin town, its vicinity in Hama

Terrorist organizations in Idlib City targeted with mortars and drones Jourin town and its vicinity in al-Ghab Plain, Hama countryside, a source at Hama Police Command told SANA.

The attack caused only material damage, according to the source.

Earlier on Sunday, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Oleg Gurinov said, "On June 24, militants tried to attack infrastructure facilities in the settlement of Qardaha (ten kilometers northwest of the Hmeymim airbase). One rocket was fired from a multiple-launch rocket system. No one was hurt, no damage was done,"

Russian Air Force launched also an airstrike on the positions of terrorists in Idlib and Latakia.

The Russian Air Force bombed the positions of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Turkistan group in the northern Latakia countryside, Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Russian air force conducted air strikes on HTS and allied forces' headquarters in Ariha, south of Idlib, the source said.

