Terrorists attempt to attack Hmeimim base in Syria failed

Al-Mayadeen announced the joint attacks of Russia and Syria on the gathering place of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the west of Idlib.

According to the report, the positions of the terrorist group have been targeted by artillery fire in response to repeated attacks on the positions of the Syrian army.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the plan of Jabhat Al-Nusra to attack the Hmeimim airbase in Syria using drones.

Russia's Hmeimim base, which is located in the southeast of Syria's Latakia province, was previously attacked by drones of armed groups in Syria.

