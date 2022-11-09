Turkey sets conditions for making diplomatic ties with Syria

"On Syria, we maintain our principled position based on four strategic goals: maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of the country, its sustainable stability based on a political decision, eliminating the threat of terrorism at our borders, and the safe return of Syrians to their homeland," Mevlut Cavusoglu said, according to Ria Novosti.

According to him, thanks to Ankara's efforts to ensure stability in Syria, about 530,000 Syrians have already returned home.

"If appropriate conditions are provided to expand the existing contacts between the special services to the diplomatic level, we will also evaluate this issue," he added.

It came as the leader of the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) Doğu Perinçek announced that he will soon go to Syria with businessmen and meet with Bashar al-Assad.

In the past months, various reports have been released about the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, and the media have written about various meetings at different levels. Although it has not been officially confirmed by Damascus.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that his country has security relations with the Syrian government and has not yet decided to establish diplomatic relations.

