Syria army shoots down terrorist suicide drone near Idlib

According to Sputnik, the Syrian army shot down the drone over an air base in northwestern Syria.

The drone belonged to terrorist groups stationed near Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase.

The airbase is located about 5 km east of Abu al-Duhur, in Idlib Governorate, and is a major airbase of the Syrian Arab Air Force.

Earlier last week, the Syrian air force, in response to an attack by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group on positions of government forces in Latakia, destroyed a militant training camp.

As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of ​​the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed. "Ninety-three militants were killed, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," according to Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

