Al Nusra terrorists carry out artillery attacks on NW Syria

The terrorist shelled the de-escalation zone 10 times in the past day, according to Major General Oleg Yegorov.

"Over the past 24 hours, 10 shellings were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. Eight shellings in the province of Idlib, and two shellings in the province of Latakia," Yegorov said at a briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

