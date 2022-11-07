  1. Politics
Enemies did what they could to stop Iran's progress by riots

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Ejei said Monday that the recent riots were instigated by the enemies, who made every effort to stop Islamic Republic's progress after sanctioning policy failed.

Speaking in Monday's meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council, Iranian Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Ejei said, "Since the very first days of the recent cases, the judicial authorities asked the security and law enforcement agencies to identify, detain and introduce the main elements behind the riots. Good success was achieved and this process still continues."

"All the people who committed murder during the recent riots should be identified and introduced to the judicial system as soon as possible," Ejei added.

The Judiciary chief described the riots as part of the hybrid war against the country waged by the enemies with the United States, the Zionist Israeli regime, and the UK at the top with the help of their cohorts inside the country to undermine the country's security and stop the country's progress.

Ejei added that the enemies were angered by the fact the country was making progress and expanding economic and trade relations with the regional and neighboring countries despite the sanctions and sought to stop the trend. 

"The enemies saw that our government is passing through this turning point despite the alleged crippling sanctions they had imposed and was expanding relations with neighboring countries and some big countries in the world and concluding long-term and strategic contracts and agreements with them. These things cannot be tolerated by the enemy. Therefore, they started a hybrid war but failed," he pointed out.

