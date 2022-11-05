Enemy sought to destabilize Iran just like Libya, Syria

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks among the pupils participating in the first round of the Path of Progress camps on Saturday.

Today Iran and its different cities are secure, he said, adding that the Americans and the country's enemies sought to carry out in Iran the same action they had done in Libya and Syria, but they failed to reach their goals.

The Iranian President underlined that riots and attempts to disrupt the country differ from protests, so standing against those who create insecurity and unrest is a must.

He also pointed to the numerous advancements in the country, which are not known by the public and even the elite, saying that after observing the recent progress, pupils will understand that the Iranian researchers succeeded in advancing the country in the face of restrictions and sanctions, so the advancement prompted the foes to hatch new plots against the nation.

Elite students, who are members of Olympiad teams, are symbols of progress in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Raeisi noted.

MNA/5624776