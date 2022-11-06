Enemies after creating new ISIL, turning protests into riots

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday morning, the Iranian Parliament Speaker touched upon the recent unrest in the country sponsored by the enemies.

The recent incidents once again showed that the main organizers of the riots, i.e. CIA, Mossad, and their allied groups, don't want the protests to achieve results, Ghalibaf said, adding that they are seeking to turn the protest into riots and turn the riot into crime.

They have put the creation of a new ISIL on their agenda, he noted.

The enemies of Iran could not penetrate the country through the borders due to the presence of holy shrine defenders under the command of Martyr Soleimani, but they resorted to reproducing ISIL from the inside, Ghalibaf pointed out.

Addressing some Iranian cultural, artistic, sports, or political figures, he called on them to see the reality that the new Daesh, like the Daesh in Syria and Iraq, torture and kill innocent people for no reason, and they proudly publish the video of their crimes.

Referring to the Leader's remarks on the necessity of countering hybrid war, Ghalibaf called on Iranian officials to prepare their responsible organs for a combined defense against the enemy's hybrid war.

