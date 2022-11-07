Raeisi urges for intensifying fight against corruption

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi visited the Administrative and Employment Affairs Organization on Monday as part of his regular visits to monitor the domestic affairs of different apparatuses in line with the aim of better governance.

The president stressed the necessity of developing the administrative bodies in the country, saying "the administrative system and governance structure should be transformed and adapted according to the new circumstances.

He went on to stress the need for fighting corruption through cooperation between the Administrative and Employment Affairs Organization and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT).

He underlined the strict implementation of the Law to Prevent Administrative Violations.

