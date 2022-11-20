Saudi artillery attack on Yemen leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

These 4 people were injured and killed in the Saturday evening attack of the Saudi army in the west of Yemen in the city of "Hais".

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, was extended once before following UN consultations.

The attacks took place as the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen ended on October 2.

Earlier, the head of the Yemeni negotiating team said that the Yemeni negotiating team emphasizes the rights of the Yemeni nation and holds the aggressor countries responsible for the failure of the ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

