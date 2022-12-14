Saudi-led coalition seizes two Yemeni oil tankers

Essam al-Mutawakil announced on Wednesday that the aggressor ُ Saudi-led coalition seized two more ships carrying Yemeni fuel and prevented them from entering Al-Hudaydah port, Almasira reported.

The Saudi aggressor coalition continues to piracy of ships carrying oil products and has seized the gasoline ship " COSMOGRAPH " and the diesel ship "Daytona" despite the humanitarian nature and having the necessary permits, he added.

The spokesman went on to say that the Saudi aggressor coalition and the United Nations are responsible for the continuation of piracy of ships carrying petroleum derivatives and products, seizing them and setting financial penalties for them.

After 7 years of brutally attacking and killing thousands of innocent Yemeni people and destroying the country's vital infrastructures, Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries including UAE and with the greenlight of the United States and also the Zionist regime of Israel not only did not achieve their malicious goals, but also they were forced to accept a ceasefire following the missile and drone strikes of the Yemeni armed forces deep into their territories.

