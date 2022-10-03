Iran, UN discuss Yemen ceasefire extension

During the phone talk, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the UN secretary general for his contribution to establishing peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized the great importance of ending the siege of the Yemeni war-stricken nation and the continuation of the ceasefire there.

Saudi Arabia on March 26, 2015, established a coalition of some Arab countries and gained the US green light and the Zionist regime's support for launching a massive invasion against the poorest Arab country, Yemen.

The two-month ceasefire in Yemen began on April 2, 2022, but the UN Special Envoy for Yemen on April 1 announced that the conflicting parties in Yemen agreed to the same terms as the original agreement and that the ceasefire was extended for another two months and then the ceasefire was extended for the second time until Oct. 02.

During this period, the Sanaa government has agreed to a ceasefire due to reducing the suffering of the Yemeni people a way the Saudi coalition continues to blockade Yemen and violates the ceasefire daily with its attacks.

