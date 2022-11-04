Amir-Abdollahian reacts to Joe Biden's anti-Iran remarks

"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH is reaching out for an agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The foreign minister further told the US president "Mr. Biden: end this hypocrisy—incl support for terror & ISIS."

After Joe Biden said in meddlesome remarks on Thursday that “We’re going to free Iran”, president Ebrahim Raeisi reacted to his remarks by saying that Iran was freed 43 years ago.

"The President of the United States uttered words out of distraction and said that they are looking for Iran's liberation. Mr President! Iran was freed 43 years ago and got out of your captivity and we will never be your cow (cohort) to milk it again," Raeisi said while addressing a public rally in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, which was held as part of nationwide rallies to mark the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance on the anniversary US embassy takeover on Nov. 4, 1979.

