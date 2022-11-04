US only brings murder, plundering, instability to nations

"America has been an occupier throughout history and has never been a liberator. Wherever America stepped, it brought murder, looting and instability." Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on social networking websites on Friday.

The spokesman pointed to the US intervention in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, etc. as examples of the US meddling in internal affairs of the other countries in the region, which resulted in nothing but their destruction and looting their natural resources.

Kan'ani further said that the US created ISIL, noting that what the Washington means by freeing other countries is bringing in ISIL terror group.

After Joe Biden said in meddlesome remarks on Thursday that “We’re going to free Iran”, president Ebrahim Raeisi reacted to his remarks by saying that Iran was freed 43 years ago and will never be a milking cow for the US again.

In relevant remarks, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian responded to the US President's recent remarks against Iran, telling him to stop double standards and supporting ISIL.

"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH is reaching out for an agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The foreign minister further told the US president "Mr. Biden: end this hypocrisy—incl support for terror & ISIS."

