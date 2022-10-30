Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 30

Arman-e Melli:
Massive funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack
Asia:
Iran imports anti-biotics from India
Aftab:
Triangle of Saudi-Emirati-Israeli against Biden
Etela'at:
Glorious funeral of martyrs of Shah Cheragh terror attack
First court session held for the trial of rioters
Iran FM: Tehran ready for holding a joint military meeting with Ukraine
Iran:
Funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh incident
Jam-e Jam:
Gen. Salami warns US, UK, and Saudi Arabia on taking revenge
Javan:
Moscow says UK behind Nord Stream sabotage
Gen. Salami warns Saudia Arabia over anti-Iran media
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Huge funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack
Zionist regime deploys air defence systems in UAE
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Putin's unprecedented remarks at Kremlin meeting
Shargh:
Salami warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
Kayhan:
Raeisi: Iran, Turkey enjoy good potential for boosting coop.
Great funeral for Shah Cheragh martyrs
Al-nujaba demands US withdrawal from Iraqi govt.
Salami says enemies failed in recent plots
RHM/
Your Comment