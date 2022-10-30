Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on October 30

Arman-e Melli:

Massive funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Asia:

Iran imports anti-biotics from India

Aftab:

Triangle of Saudi-Emirati-Israeli against Biden

Etela'at:

Glorious funeral of martyrs of Shah Cheragh terror attack

First court session held for the trial of rioters

Iran FM: Tehran ready for holding a joint military meeting with Ukraine

Iran:

Funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh incident

Jam-e Jam:

Gen. Salami warns US, UK, and Saudi Arabia on taking revenge

Javan:

Moscow says UK behind Nord Stream sabotage

Gen. Salami warns Saudia Arabia over anti-Iran media

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Huge funeral held for martyrs of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack

Zionist regime deploys air defence systems in UAE

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Putin's unprecedented remarks at Kremlin meeting

Shargh:

Salami warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'

Kayhan:

Raeisi: Iran, Turkey enjoy good potential for boosting coop.

Great funeral for Shah Cheragh martyrs

Al-nujaba demands US withdrawal from Iraqi govt.

Salami says enemies failed in recent plots

RHM/