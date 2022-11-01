Mekdad warns Israel Syria will respond to aggression

"They take advantage of the passage of some civil aircraft and shoot from under or over them. In this case, when the Syrian missiles respond, they may hit civil aviation, and after that, the blame falls on us, and therefore we do not react," Mekdad told Omani newspaper Atheer.

"Our positions towards these attacks are clear, and we say and warn that Israel will face a response sooner or later to all these attempts. We are not amateurs to confront and what we need now is wisdom, not confrontation, not standing on ruins," he added, according to Sputnik.

The Syrian Foreign Minister vowed that Syria will respond to the Israeli regime soon, noting that he had repeatedly called on the United Nations to take action to stop the Zionists' attacks.

The news comes as the Russian military announced, last week, that the Israeli regime's F-16 fighters fired 8 cruise missiles at targets in the suburbs of Damascus on Wednesday night, and that the Syrian defense systems shot down four of them.

